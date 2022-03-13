First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,566 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

