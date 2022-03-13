First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.75% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 155,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

