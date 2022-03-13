First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 116,454 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 905,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 142,676 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,687,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 650,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,268,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 110,006 shares in the last quarter.

FEP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,683. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

