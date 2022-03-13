First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.66. 22,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

