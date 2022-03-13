First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 65,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,719. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

