First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter worth $222,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQXT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

