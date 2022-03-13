FLIP 24-Hour Volume Tops $818.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

