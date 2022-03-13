Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, cut shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 12,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,740. Flower One has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
