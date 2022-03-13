Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Fluor worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,961,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluor by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Fluor (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.