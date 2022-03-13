FlypMe (FYP) Price Tops $0.0430 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $758,232.42 and $1,898.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

