Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $1,728,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $279.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

