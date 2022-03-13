ForTube (FOR) Price Hits $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $24.61 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

