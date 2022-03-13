Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.18 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $42.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

