Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $41.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.78 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $59.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $157.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE FSP opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

