Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Down 45.8% in February

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FACT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 32,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,013. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 134,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $975,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

