Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $46.93. 14,326,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

