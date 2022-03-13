Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Boosted by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 14,326,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,559,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

