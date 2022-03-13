Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Freshpet worth $33,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 61.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 166,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 498.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 130,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

