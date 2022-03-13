Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH opened at $17.21 on Friday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

