Friendz (FDZ) Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $345,964.15 and approximately $99,164.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003612 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,946,313 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

