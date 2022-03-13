Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

