Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

