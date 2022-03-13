Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $68.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $107,196.32 and approximately $68.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.65 or 0.06582711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.27 or 0.99892818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,416 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.