Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $214,139.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06634232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,061.13 or 0.99985713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

