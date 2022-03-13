Fuse Network Trading Down 28.8% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $792,678.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.57 or 0.06606534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,792.92 or 1.00049213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.