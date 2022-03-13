Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.7 days.

FRNWF opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. Future has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRNWF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

