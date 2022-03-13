Fyooz 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $140,011.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $105,770.92 and $140,011.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00105225 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

