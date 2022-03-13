Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,993. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.
About Galaxy Gaming (Get Rating)
