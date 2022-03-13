Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLXZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,993. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

