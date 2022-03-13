GameCredits (GAME) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and $13,612.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00270117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,962,047 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

