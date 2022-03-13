GAMEE 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.14 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.50 or 0.06638947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,829.33 or 1.00118494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041498 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

