GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 66.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GameStop by 32.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

NYSE GME opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of -1.61. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $344.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.25.

GameStop Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.