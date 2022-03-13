Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,134.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Gameswap has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $30,134.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105024 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

