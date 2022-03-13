GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Financial Review

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GAN alerts:

47.6% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GAN and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 254.25%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 5.93 -$20.22 million ($0.64) -7.72 Pintec Technology $57.97 million 0.43 -$45.05 million N/A N/A

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -22.62% -10.41% -9.25% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GAN beats Pintec Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pintec Technology (Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.