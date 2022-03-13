Gas Price Reaches $4.51 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $45.64 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00011600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.15 or 0.06561495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.80 or 0.99754411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.