GateToken (GT) Price Hits $6.28 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $491.81 million and $5.75 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00016509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,286,124 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

