Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.36. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

