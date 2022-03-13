Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 88.5% in February

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the February 13th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,054.2 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

