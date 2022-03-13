Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 150,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BOKF NA raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $11,765,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.