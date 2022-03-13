GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 35% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,282.95 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 82.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,472.32 or 1.79499998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,681,619 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

