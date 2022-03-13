Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTLB opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.21. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

