Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Gladstone Land worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAND. B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 209.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.62, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.