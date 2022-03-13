Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 54.4% in February

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,763. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $478.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 400,636 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.