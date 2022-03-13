Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in February

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Helium stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,058. Global Helium has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93.

Get Global Helium alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.