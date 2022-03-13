Global Social Chain Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $3,648.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,047,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

