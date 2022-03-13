Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.61. 237,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.83 and a 200-day moving average of $273.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

