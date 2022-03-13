Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Position Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $19.45 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

