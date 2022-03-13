Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,576,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,224 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.