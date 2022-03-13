GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $189,321.27 and approximately $113.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,716.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.96 or 0.06601661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00269956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00740498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.59 or 0.00469012 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00399402 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

