GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Tops $25.06 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoChain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and approximately $475,695.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,168,773,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,138,898,603 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

