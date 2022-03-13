Golden Goose Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,483.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $169,318.43 and approximately $44,483.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.36 or 0.06604545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.58 or 0.99720895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041430 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

